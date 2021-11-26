Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Deuteronomy 11:26 “Behold I set before you this day a blessing.”
Today is part of the Thanksgiving weekend. After plenty of family, friends and food, I took off, left a mess, and went to stay at the beach for a three-day fishing trip. Since it was Thanksgiving time I thought of a different way to express my thanks for His many blessings.
I decided to thank God for all the little things that did not happen instead of just saying thanks for the good things that did.
I said thanks for all of the times I had picked up my tacklebox and the lid was closed and I didn’t decorate the beach with all the hooks, lines and sinkers that fall out when you don’t close the lid tightly.
I praised God for the hooks that didn’t come off instead of talking indirectly to Him when one hook did slip off along with a trout.
I thought of the blessings of always being able to carry along one, or more, extra rod and reels to replace the ones that suddenly quit on me. We can all thank God for what we have, but it is nice to stop once in a while and thank Him for all the extras we sometimes take for granted.
I sang His praises for not letting me stop casting when I had promised I would make “one last cast.” Only a good God could know that I would catch the best fish of the day on that “one last cast.”
My most fervent prayer of praise was for the fact that I didn’t grow up in a family that had not taught me two really important things in life: to fish and to love God enough to thank Him, even for the things that didn’t happen.
Dear Lord, thank you for “setting before me this day, a blessing,” for all of the little bad things that didn’t happen and even for the ones I don’t even know about because they didn’t happen.
