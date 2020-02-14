Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore. The Advocate is reprinting her articles.
“O God of our salvation ... Who stilleth the noise of the seas; the noise of their waves.” – Psalms 65:5-7
Today, I sat beside my sea at sunrise and thought, “If I don’t seek the stillness, Lord, I won’t stand the storm.”
At dawn, I pulled up to the shore and sat down right beyond the tide mark left from the night before. There, before either of us had became marred, scraped or dented, I met the new day. Like a green plant, I sat rooted, absorbing and storing the sun’s energy that I would need to perform the life processes that awaited me today.
I said again, “If I don’t seek the stillness, Lord, I won’t stand the storm.” The second time, I said this happy thought, I realized how silly and stupid it was.
Why would anyone sit here on maybe the most beautiful morning of the whole world, waiting, predicting and planning a coming storm? Only a practicing pessimist would expect the action of peace to cause the equal and opposite reaction of problems. That was really stinking thinking.
As God was spray-painting His clouds with gold and shining His sea with silver, I let Him cover me with His peace. Stillness should not be sacrificed to storms that may not come.
