Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“Call to me, and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things.” – Jeremiah 33:3
Sometimes, when life and its struggles become too much to handle, that is when I go to the ocean. The ocean is such a calming place, where I can relax and pray.
I can step into the sand, smell the air, watch the seagulls, feel the water and most of all, I can talk to God. The ocean and God are my two favorite things because I know they will never let me down and never go away.
I get strength from the waves physically and strength from God emotionally when I am at the sea. When times get hard or even just get boring, I see the sea and the sea sees me through the many blessings of God.
