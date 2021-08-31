Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles. This column was written in 2003
Malachi 310 “Prove me now herewith, saith, the Lord of hosts, if I will not open to you the windows of Heaven and pour you out a blessing that there shall not be room enough to receive it”
Today I fished from “can to can’t” and had done really well. Toward evening, I sat down on the shell shelf and leaned back against my bulging ice chest in an effort to squeeze a little more goodness out of this nearly perfect day. All I wanted to be, was be.
I have a good friend, Sr Raphael Rose, whom I consider my Spiritual Guide and she had recently shared with me that she had been especially blessed when she had gone on a 40-day silent retreat. She may be my Spiritual Guide, but I couldn’t see myself going there. I finally asked her what she actually did on her 40-day silent retreat and she said, “I just concentrated on being with God.”
There beside my sea, I decided to try that contemplative exercise, but I decided that like beginning any exercise, I would start slowly and work up. Forty seconds of silent contemplation seemed a stretch for me, but I set about to do that.
I couldn’t do it. I was trying to just be with God, but I saw a fish jump, a seagull swoop, a shrimp boat that I knew and one guy stop to see if I had caught anything, I decided to bow my head to look for God and I caught myself looking for a little pieces of coral, an old crab leg and half ounce weight with a piece of old frayed line still on it. I even tried closing my eyes but I kept peeking just in case I was missing something.
Finally, in spiritual frustration, I flung myself down on the sandy beach and just looked upward at the “pie sky.”
It was just then that the white fluffy mirange looking clouds, slightly parted and I could see the blue sky through them. As I stared at this common phenomenon, I saw it through my spiritual eyes for what it was, my window into Heaven and from my hole in Heaven, I had a feeling of being drawn in until I can honestly and humbly say, “ I was with God.”
I didn’t have to pray for peace, for He said, “My peace I give you.” There was no need to ask for His love, because He said, “God is love.” I didn’t have to plead for His forgiveness, for He said, .”Your sins are forgiven.”
There was no prayer I could pray to find His way, His truth or His light for He said, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Light. “
All that I had to do was be there, looking up into the Hole in Heaven..
Dear Lord, I had always thought that when you said, “For where I am, there you will be also,” that we kind of had to die to get there. Today I was with You. Thank you for teaching me to shut up and look up and find those holes in Heaven. I’m going to do that again more often.
