Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“Forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 3: 13
Today, I sat and watched a small, 14-foot boat leave the beach to go out to the deeper water where the fish feed. One man sat dryly in the back holding the tilted motor while the other friend or fool pushed the boat deep enough out into the surf. I learned one of the basic realities of life as I watched the wet man clamber into the boat with groaning, strains and words – when a boat is deep enough to run, it is also too deep to gracefully get into.
I studied the little boat as it struggled in the surf. It’s motor growled and gripped at each wave, as its occupants got repeatedly baptized at sea. But finally, it plowed past the surf with its rolls of waves until it reached the dark green, smoother water where the fish waited.
The men spent a few moments bailing their boat; putting the sea back where it belonged. They began fishing the deep, calm water that was out there past the surf.
I think that whenever we leave something or someone, whether it be from want or won’t, can or can’t, or should or would, the hardest time is always at first. Just like the little boat that had to go through the surf to get to the smooth, the first part of parting or starting is always the roughest.
As this new year rolls upon the beach of our lives, we launch anew with our resolutions roaring in our heads. If we can just keep the motors of our minds digging deep enough, we will get through the rough part to where we can better enjoy our lives. We might even have to stop and do a bit a little bailing to get rid of what is not wanted in the bottom of our souls, but then we can go on, assured of deeper, calmer waters in this new year to come.
