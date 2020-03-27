Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“The preparation of the heart of man is from God.” –Proverbs 16:1
Today, the cold, north wind blew all the people off the beach, leaving only stretches of empty sand and sea. Usually, there are a few brave souls who will still try to fish in wintry weather, and I always depend upon them to tell me if they are catching fish. I figure that if they are still moving and catching, then I can, too. But today, even the test-fisherman had given up and stayed home so I gave it up, too.
I asked a lady, who I can usually trust to fish, if she had been catching anything. She told me that nothing was biting so she was using this empty time to prepare for the early spring run of gafftop and trout. She summarized it by saying, “When the fish are ready, I will be, too.”
I raced home all full of encouragement and enthusiasm. For now, I was not giving up, I was getting ready.
I put all new line and got rid of the grime in my reels. I finally replaced the broken rod tip that got shut in the car door. The tackle box was cleaned and organized with all of the weights and hooks placed in order according to size.
I became so involved that I even got all of the knots out of my stringer before I caught a fish. I discovered it was a lot easier to untie knots with two hands than to try it with one hand while holding a flopping fish with the other.
George, the bait seller, told me the gafftop would start hitting off Miller Point on March 15.
I don’t know if he told me that as part of his “sell bait” campaign or not. I do know that I will be there, and this year, I’ll be ready.
Dear Lord, maybe this is what this Lenten time, this period before Easter, is for. Help us to think of it as a time for “getting ready” to accept a new the love and sacrifice you gave to us on Calvary.
