Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“In the beginning, God ...,” – Genesis 1:1
Today after finishing fishing, I set my sea-soaked self on a shell shelf and just sat a while watching the ocean world around me.
For some reason, the thought came to me: “I wish I could interview God and ask Him why He took the time to create this water world so beautifully?”
He answered me in my heart of hearts. God said, “I took the time because I had all the time in the world to make it. Most of all, I did it just for fun, to enjoy and to share.”
I had never thought of God as having a sense of humor, but I guess I was wrong.
God explained: “First of all, I made the sky. I thought of making it clear, but that was too plain, so I painted it blue to make it pretty. It was still pretty ”samie,” so I made puffy clouds so I could watch them change into funny shapes where I could picture cloudy elephants, poodles, fish, little rabbits and angels.
I made the sun and called it “day” and just playing around, I created sunrises and sunsets just to please my creative side.
I painted the water blue with white waves that washed upon the sandy shore that I created. For fun and for all to enjoy, I polished the ocean so the water would shimmer in the rising sun.
In the evening, I painted the sky and water golden with shades of orange, pink, purple and blue, and it is always different. I love this time of day, as many watch and enjoy the setting sun on the horizon, bringing a sense of peace at the day’s end.”
Dear Lord, thank you for my conversation with God and for this perfect water world that our God has created for all of us to enjoy.
