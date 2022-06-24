Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Acts 3:6 “Silver and gold have I none, but such as I have, give I unto thee..”
Today I happily missed fishing in order to attend a friend’s 90th birthday celebration. That doesn’t happen often, I mean me “happily” missing fishing but some events warrant this rare behavior.
This lovely lady has added very much to my life for a long time, and even though I could never repay her, in my own way, I have tried to pass her blessings on.
For example, she gave me a Shaffer pen and pencil set for graduation. To pass on this blessing, I write and you read it.
When I married, she gave a crystal chandelier holder. I have tried to let my light shine so others can see God’s work.
Because I couldn’t afford it, she gave me and my two kids a free membership to the Flipper Pool so I gave free swimming lessons to “her” Girl Scouts.
When I was growing up, she always included me in her family’s trips to the beach. Not long ago, I sat with her in a restaurant overlooking the channel at Port O’Connor and we talked about each passing ship and wondered, like us, where each had been and where each was going.
The most wonderful thing she ever gave me was permission to fish on her tank, “Lake Louise.” In appreciation, I taught her grandson how to fish there and how to get a lure removed from his finger.
There is no way on this earth that I could ever repay this lady for touching the parts of my life that I value the most.
All I can do is wrap up a big package of trout fillets and present it to her knowing that I have given my best because of her.
Dear Lord, thank you for placing people in our lives who, when they touch us, the ripples travel on.
