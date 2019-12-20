Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“For unto you is born this day, in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you: Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” – Luke 2:11-12
Only God could have thought of Christmas – a Savior that was born a baby lying with his mother in a borrowed stable and attended only by shepherds and their sheep.
The humble simplicity of His birth has lasted throughout the ages so people today still worship Him. People can only worship Him if they are willing to simplify their lives and realize they cannot buy and pay for His presence or presents.
If Jesus had been born today, modern man may offer a sale price for the first 10 to worship Him and they would probably announce His birth on Facebook or Twitter.
As I sit on the beach at Christmastime, I too must offer the only things I have. If Jesus’s Mother, Mary, and Joseph needed a place to stay with Jesus, all I could offer them is the back end of my Ford Escape, facing the beach front.
Mary could wrap baby Jesus in my clean gray warm-ups, which will make wonderful swaddling clothes. I would even lend Joseph my fishing cap that has the speckled trout’s head poking out the front and his spotted tail flipping out the back.
I would build a beach wood fire and sit with Mary, Jesus and Joseph and the other faithful fishermen.
