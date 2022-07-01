Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Luke 12:2 “For there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed.”
Today I sat beside the sea and watched a hermit crab upgrade his mobile home. At the sea you can be alone, but never lonely. I had made a new-found friend in my hermit crab. His name name was “Hermie.”
I met “Hermie” at the ocean’s edge as he lay half hidden in a whelk shell that was obviously too small for him. I watched silently to not impede his progress as he carried his outgrown mobile home over closer to a new, larger model of whelk shell. He waited for the right moment of wave movement, then dashed, naked to his new home, entered, turned around and stuck out his head again as if to say, “Wow! I made it.”
In that brief moment of exposure, I learned something about “Hermie” I had not known before. The front half of him that he readily shows to the world is covered with shell, an exoskeleton. His other half has no covering and is soft and vulnerable, perfectly adapted to hiding.
How like Hermie we all are, willingly showing to the world our hard halves and hiding away the parts of us that can easily be hurt as if our vulnerabilities are not OK.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could finally come out of our shells and announce to the world, “Look, I’m not perfect and that’s OK.”
Dear Lord, thank you for letting us come before You with nothing hidden. “Just as I am.”
