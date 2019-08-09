Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“Then I said in my heart, ‘As it happeneth to the fool, so it happeneth even to me…’” – Ecclesiastes 2:15
Today, I took some kids to the coast to share with them all of my vast experience and wisdom of oceanography in one easy lesson.
The first lesson involved crabs – how to dangle a chicken leg on a piece of string until you feel a tug, and then how to net the crab before it falls back into the safety of the water. The lesson also involved the “slick-trick” way I had learned to pick up a crab from the very back so that it couldn’t pinch you.
Having captured the first crab of the day, I proceeded to the “how to carry a crab” portion of the lesson. We must’ve caught the Olga Korbut of the Texas Gulf Coast, for in a perfect demonstration of coordination and agility, our crab smoothly reached back a claw and proceeded to hang tenaciously from the tip of my thumb. Then it left, taking a part of my thumb.
The lesson was well learned by all of us: Never grab a crab.
Dear Lord, help me to accept life’s limitations and regulations, as you have designed things. I only get hurt when I go beyond Your rule and order.
