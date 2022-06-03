Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Ecclesiastes 1:7 “All rivers run into the sea, never to return again from whence they came.”
Today, I kissed my ocean good-bye and went up to hug the Hill Country.
I may have found a new love. I feel absolutely adulterous, two-timing my sea.
As the Frio River was bubbling over my body, causing my toes to tingle from its coldness, I couldn’t help but compare it to my ocean. In mid-summer the sea feels like you’re swimming in spit.
Here the air is fresh and dry. At the ocean, I go around looking like I had been licked by a lion. It felt so fine to walk through the hills and not have my fat legs stick together from sea salt.
I could actually raise my arms and not feel as if I had used Super Glue for deodorant. Maybe I should teach here, get my major in tubing and minor in rock sitting.
If being here is so wonderfully exhilarating, why are the river and I both rushing onward to get back down to sea.
First love?!!
Dear Lord, Thank you for going to prepare a place for me. I love this life but going home won’t be so bad either.
