Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“O Lord, how manifold are thy works In wisdom has thou made them all; the earth is full of thy riches; so is this great and wide sea ...” — Psalms 104: 24-25
One day while I was down at the beach, I made a memory. Deliberately and on purpose, I memorized a perfect little stretch of beach front and stored it away in the computer of my mind to be retrieved whenever I would need it.
Today, I needed it.
My father had a plaque he kept on his desk that said, “If you’re too busy to fish, well, you’re too busy.”
I had been too busy doing my Christmas shopping the last few weeks. It is funny that no matter what part of the store I plan to shop in, I always end up in the fishing equipment department. I guess I tend to believe that everyone enjoys the same thing I do, but even I find it hard to justify buying a pair of waders for my nephew who lives in West Texas.
Finally, I had given up in frustration when I couldn’t find a very small rod and reel for a six month old on my list, and I went home and collapsed on the couch thinking, “I’m too busy.” It was then that I decided to retrieve my ocean memory and take a “mini-trip.”
In a second, my memory transported me back to my remembered beach. In my mind’s eye, I could actually see the sea join the shoreline, meeting as old friends do. With my inner ear, I heard each wave roar to shore, and I felt the mist splashing the face of my soul. I let the scent of the sea fill me like incense fills each corner of a cathedral and mingle with the taste that I had found so often on my lips.
Through my mind, I was transferred to my beach where I was transcended and transformed. I returned from my mini-trip refreshed and renewed. I even had so much energy that I wrapped the cast net I was giving my 88-year-old aunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.