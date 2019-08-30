Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
"And He said unto them, "Cast the net on the right side of the ship and ye shall find. They cast therefore, and now they were not able to draw it for the multitude of fishes." – John 21:6
As I sit on my beach waiting for the fish to bite, I am thinking of the beautiful story of Jesus after His crucifixion and resurrection.
He once again visited his disciples on the sea of Tiberias.
Jesus asked the disciples, "Children, have ye any meat?" And when they answered no, He was once again there to meet their needs with a multitude of fishes - 153.
I love the beach and love fishing in a similar way that Jesus' disciples did.
As I sit here waiting for a fish to bite, I think to myself, what better place for Jesus to appear to His disciples than on the beach?
I am similar to the disciples in that the most fish my friends and I have ever caught was 153 golden croakers and sand trout. How wonderful it would have been to share a meal with Jesus. I would prefer fried fish to grilled fish on a beach wood fire, but I would not care if I was sharing the fish with my risen Lord.
Each time we go to the beach, to church or anywhere in our life, we can always stop and feel Jesus' presence.
Dear Lord, thank You for giving us our beach and giving us our fish. And thank you, Lord, for meeting our every need. Yes, Lord, I do love Thee. And by any chance, Lord, could You send me a just a few fish?
