Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.” – Proverbs 16:18
Today, I fished in my new waders. As the kids would say, “NBD”(ie, No Big Deal!”) But to me, everything is a big deal. Everyday, life should be preceded by fanfare, cymbal crashes, drum rolls and trumpets.
I was proud of my new waders, and I wanted everyone to know it. I didn’t come right out and say it, but I let it be known by making statements like, “I bet your legs sure are cold since you aren’t wearing new waders.” Or, “If anyone needs any weights or hooks, I have some in the secret waterproof pocket of my new waders.”
It was with grave disappointment that while I was fishing in my new waders, I became tired to the point of quitting. I suddenly felt that I could not put one wader-wrapped foot in front of the other one. It was not until I got back to the knee-deep surf that I realized what was causing my fatigue as I saw my elephantine body. My new waders were full of water.
In my feeling of delight and security, I had gone out too far and had let the waves wash right on in and fill me to capacity. Oh, how the others scoffed and laughed as I made a total idiot of myself by lying on my back on the beach and sticking my new waders up in the air and letting a tidal wave of water splash right down in my face. I felt as if I deserved everything I got.
Dear Lord, I come to you humbly, knowing that when I place my trust in material things, I always end up “all wet”. Possessions are not bad, Lord. It only when they come wrapped in pride that they cause problems. Forgive the foolish pride in me.
