Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
"And He saith unto them, 'Follow Me and I will make you fishers of men.'" – Matthew 4:19
If you love fishing, you are going to fish. If you are going to fish, you are probably going to catch something. I promise you will catch more fish than someone who does not fish at all.
Even though there may be low tides and lots of wind, a true fisherman or fisherwoman will still fish.
The more you know about fishing, the higher the probability you are going to catch more fish. So you study more about fishing to learn.
A fisherman or fisherwoman has to know where the fish go in the fall. I think I will fish in my lucky spots where I have caught fish before during this time of year.
I love to watch a true fisherman go to the bait store and gaze at the artificial baits. I like to watch the same lust in his eyes and imagine it's the same look in his woman's eyes as she goes to the jewelry store and shops for what she wants.
Another factor this time of year is murky water. I think I will fish with mullet, live shrimp or cracked crab and hope a few trout, reds or flounder will see my bait.
A true fisherman fishes when it is too hot to mow the grass or too windy to keep his spit from blowing back on him. The fisherman or fisherwoman wonders if the waterspout is really going to make into a tornado or blow itself out and then decides which way to run.
Dear Lord, I confess that I am a fisherperson. I love fishing just as You and Your disciples did. Help me to learn more about fishing every day and let me know when to be smart enough to run from the water spout. Help me to follow you, Lord, and be a fisher of men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.