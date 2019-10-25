Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
”To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.” – Ecclesiastes 3:1-5
I have noticed lately that the seasons that use to creep in so slowly have been changing more quickly now that I am older than they use to when I was young.
I think that God chose the rate of His seasonal changes because He had learned to know His people so well.
It seems like when I was younger, summer would never get here, and I would gaze at the windows and look to see if summer was coming.
Finally one day, the rise of the sun seemed to slip over the horizon and smiled on the way, we kids were having fun. I saw the sun let us go on our happy way.
Now, since we have become adults, it seems as though winter just stays right around the corner and wants to creep up on us. But fall has quickly moved in.
I love this time of the year for fishing. I have gotten all of my fishing gear together, and I am looking to fishing on these fall days.
Last night, I dreamed I had caught a toasty fried flounder with my live shrimp.
