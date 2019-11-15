Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“And Simon answering said unto Him, ‘Master, we have toiled all the night and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word, I will let down the net.’” – Luke 5:5
Today, it dawned on me at sunset by the sea that there are times you can try too hard. I was fishing with four friends for redfish, and they were catching fish. I wasn’t. Now that doesn’t happen often and sitting there empty-stringered was making me really mad.
Out of the corner of my envious eye, I saw that we were all using the same kind of bait, hook setup and weights but they were dragging in the fish. They weren’t lessening the level of my deep depression with snide remarks like “Don’t worry, someone has to bring the potatoes to our fish fry” or “When are you going to start fishing?”
Finally desperation drove me to discover the one thing I was doing differently. They all had their poles held by rod-holders while I was gripping mine with white knuckles.
I have always entertained a certain contempt for fisherman who use rod holders and depend upon the rod to do the fishing for them. You never hear them say, “My rod caught five fish today.” At least I could say, “I caught a fish.” But I hadn’t.”
Finally admitting that doing everything the hardest way possible just because of pride was foolish. I humbly loosened the death grip on my pole and propped it up. No sooner had I done this and walked off a respectable distance, than I heard Dee yell, “Look, you’ve got one.”
Sure enough, there was a lonely rod bowing its eyes to the sea, and I had my fish. Someone else would have to bring the potatoes for the fish fry. I was going to spend my money on a rod holder.
