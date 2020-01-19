Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore. The Advocate is reprinting her articles.
“Let us run with patience the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus.” – Hebrews 12:1
We had fished all morning and had caught nothing except for a few small trash fish that we could always use for bait. Leaving the spoil banks, we headed our boat to our favorite marker on the channel to fish for whatevers.
I had only brought my light tackle this morning, but James had his rod and reel that he calls, “Tree.” (No further description necessary). My only catch of the day was threaded on something that looked like a hay-hook tied to a guy-wire and flopped over board. Tree was secured in a rod holder.
There was nothing for us to do but lie about, so we lied about this fish, and we lied about that fish. Right in the middle of a bite of cheese and crackers that tasted vaguely of shrimp, I heard three clicks of the reel and saw Tree quiver a bit. As the clicks turned into a hymn that fisherman hum, I saw James leap over two ice chests, grab Tree, rear back and set the hook.
Tree held, James held, the fish held but the line left the reel relentlessly. I grabbed a knife to cut the line if it got to the end as our Moby Dick dove deep and headed for the Gulf. James yelled at me to pull the anchor, and when I did, we started following our fish that was dragging the boat down the channel.
At the third channel marker our fish dragged us past, a shrimper called to us, “What have you got?” James laughed and yelled back, “We don’t have anything. It’s got us.”
That night as a large group gathered on the beach to eat our freshly smoked jackfish, the Scripture from Genesis kept floating through my mind: “And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea,” Gen.1:26. There for a while, it was a toss up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.