Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“Stand fast, therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ have made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” – Galatians 5:1
Today, as we were fishing close to the grass in a back bay, I saw my friend straining on the end of a bent pole, and I asked, hopefully, “What have you got?”
“Bottom,” came the answer, dejectedly.
Now, bottom is not the name of a prize Texas Gulf Coast fish. Bottom is a noun usually preceded by several descriptive adjectives that is synonymous with “stuck” or “hung up.” “Bottom” is a condition caused by becoming entangled in oyster shells and is cured by either the breaking or cutting of the line. Swearing, struggling and straining are usually part of the treatment before the cure is affected.
It is common knowledge that fishing with two rods at the same time ensures that you will catch twice as many fish, or miss twice as many fish, so my friend left the pole with the stuck line. Attention was turned to the one with hope and a cork. Periodically, the line that was hung up was checked to see if the sea gave up its own.
It was on one of these inspections that I heard the shout, “It’s not the bottom; it’s a fish!”
As I hurried around to find the net that seemingly hides at times like these, I could see the line, the pole and the friend straining to overcome the fish that turned in a swirl of sea showing us the big, black spot at the end of his tail and it’s 25-inch body.
If the fish wasn’t worn out from the fight, it was certainly worn out from being dragged out of the ice chest as we showed it off up and down the beach to anyone who would look. It is moments like these that make memories in our minds.
