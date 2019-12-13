Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow, they toil not, neither do they spin.”
– Matthew 6:28
We have turned pre-Christmas into a time of running around in circles until we meet our ends. I’m a fisherwoman and not a philosopher. I have learned “you can’t run with a full bucket.”
It is just a short distance from where I get my live shrimp to where I use my live shrimp.
That does not sound like much of a problem, but it is. There is no way you can fish with live bait that is dead. So, I am faced with a problem. How do I get the shrimp into the water before they die?
Experiment No. 1: Fill the bait bucket as full of water as possible and drive as slowly as possible down the wave-washed road. I tried this. By the time I got to my fishing spot, half of the shrimp were dead and half of the shrimp water was making a tidal wave on the floor mat of car.
“You can’t run with a full bucket.”
Experiment No. 2: Fill the bucket with less water and drive as fast as possible. After tearing down the road, I found that half of the shrimp were dead, probably from shock and fear. The rest of them seemingly refused to come out from the safety of their bait bucket and just hid away fully traumatized.
“You can’t run with a full bucket.”
Experiment No.3: Hold the full bait bucket out of the car window and drive one-handed down to the fishing spot. This worked. All of the shrimp lived, but have you ever tried to cast with a half-dead arm?
“You can’t run with a full bucket.”
