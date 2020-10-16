I once heard about a Christian barber who had recently learned about evangelizing. Wanting to do his part, he decided to start witnessing to his clients one by one. His nerves hit that first morning driving to his shop, but he quickly convinced himself it would be worth it.
After a few minutes of small talk with his first client, the barber awkwardly asked, “So… are you prepared to die?” The client looked like he was having a heart attack. Needless to say, though his intentions were pure, this barber had a few things to learn about winning people to Christ. But if we’re honest, don’t we all?
So, how can we be confident in our approach to witnessing? The Apostle Paul is probably one of our best examples of this, and in 1 Corinthians 9, he gives us his secret.
In verses 20-22, he writes, “To the Jews I became like a Jew, to win the Jews. To those under the law, I became like one under the law (though I myself am not under the law), so as to win those under the law. To those not having the law, I became like one not having the law (though I am not free from God’s law but am under Christ’s law), so as to win those not having the law. To the weak, I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some.”
In other words, Paul became winsome in order to win-some people to God. He approached them in a manner that attracted them to him (and ultimately, Christ) — not repelled them.
Lifeway Research Organization reports that “79% of younger unchurched Americans believe Christianity is more about organized religion than loving God and loving people.” That’s a statistic I want to see changed. Don’t you?
So, let’s talk about how we can do that. Which attitudes will hurt our witness, and which ones will help?
The first attitude that will hinder us is sharing the gospel out of obligation, not devotion. In Romans 1, Paul shows us that the message is better received when we view our ability to witness as an opportunity — not an obligation.
The second attitude that will hinder our witness is when we share from a position of superiority, not servanthood. It takes humility and empathy — not selfishness and superiority — to reach people where they are at and bring them to the place of redemption.
The third attitude that can greatly hinder our witness is sharing facts without helping people see past their barrier. It’s only when we help people see who they can be instead of where they are now, that they open up their hearts to receiving what we have to share.
How can you spread God’s message of hope with those around you in a win-some kind of way this week? The best thing we can do in this life is help reconcile hearts to the Father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.