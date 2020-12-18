Most of us can easily recall fun Christmas memories. For instance, bringing home the tree was always a big event in our house. Dad seemed to effortlessly put our freshly cut tree in the stand while we enjoyed hot chocolate, cookies and later, decorating.
Being the youngest of five, I can tell you, I enjoyed the wonder of Christmas without realizing the work it really was.
As a young father, I brought home several real Christmas trees, but putting it up was never quite as easy as my dad made it look. Especially when the trunk was not a straight one. It took a lot of patience and perseverance to get it standing up just right. But once it was up and decorated, it was beautiful.
This memory reminds me of what Christmas is all about — a Savior who, in His love and mercy, deals with the crooked places of our lives and makes them right. So that, like that tree, we can stand tall and bring his beauty to our world. What a gift he is.
I’m pretty sure nobody felt more grateful for this gift than the shepherds did that Christmas morning. They were known for their sinful ways, but they were also the ones God gave the angelic announcement of Jesus’ birth to in Bethlehem. And their response is a great example of how to experience God’s ability to straighten out things that have gone wrong in our lives.
Accept his invitation
Luke’s gospel says, “When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.’” (Luke 2:15)
The shepherds showed up to receive this gift in Bethlehem. Oftentimes, busyness, distractions, indifference and even weaknesses keep us from showing up to consider what Jesus’ birth means to us personally. The truth is God wants nothing to keep us from the saving grace Jesus came to bring us. That’s really good news.
Believe in his purpose
Luke 2:16 says, “So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger.”
The shepherds found those who represented the fulfillment of over 300 Old Testament prophecies. This was the baby who would go from the cradle to the cross. He would die so that we could experience his life and love permanently. What a difference it makes to experience his constant love and nurturing, bringing out the best in us. He’s the Good Shepherd.
Carry his message
Verses 18-19 continue: “When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.”
These men didn’t keep this good news to themselves. They understood how life-changing this message was, so they shared it with others. That’s exactly what we are to do, so that every person can experience the beauty he can bring forth. We all need his help. But we can all stand reflecting the beauty of who he is — just like those imperfect Christmas trees.
