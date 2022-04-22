Education is one of the key components of a successful nation. We educate our children so that they will be prepared to manage the challenges of adulthood and to become good citizens who contribute to the well-being of the world.

Public school is one option for education, but many people choose to send their children to a faith-based school. Victoria has many options to choose from.

At Victoria Christian School, administrator Catherine Key said many parents seek out the school because of its small class sizes, “usually about eight to 10 in a class, so you have a lot of one-on-one with the teacher.”

She said the school uses the ABEKA curriculum, which she described as “a strong, solid curriculum.”

She emphasized the school lays a foundation for life-long learning. “It is not based, or geared toward, practicing for a test, it is learning the basic principles. Our students learn the foundations of education here. And they are able to do math the traditional way. … They still have spelling tests. They learn cursive writing starting in second grade,” Key explained.

“It's a very traditional education that aligns itself very well with college.”

At Victoria Christian School, students “get a personalized education,” Key said. “If a student is having difficulty in one subject, we catch it really quick. And we get them in-house tutoring immediately to resolve that issue.”

She also noted there is also a lot of open communication between the parents, teachers, and staff.

Key said the school is in the midst of an ongoing expansion. “We are adding a grade each year,” “next year we're adding 11th grade, and we plan to go on to 12th grade.

Catholic schools have a long history in Victoria, stretching back over 150 years. Sister Evelyn Korenek, principal of Nazareth Academy and fifth grade religion teacher, said parents are impressed by Nazareth’s “friendly atmosphere.” The school welcomes both Catholic and non-Catholic students. Korenek said their student body has included Muslim and Jewish students from time to time.

To include those outside the Catholic faith, Korenek said, in her fifth-grade religion class they might discuss the sacraments (communion, baptism etc.) and will talk about some of the differences between faith traditions and ask, “What do you do for the different sacraments in your church? What kind of services do you have?”

Nazareth also has the advantage of smaller classes, making it “easier to engage the kids.”

“We have a reading program right now, The Balanced Literacy Program, which has really, really made a difference in our school.” She said the program has resulted in developing students’ love of reading. “And we have a math coordinator this year. That has really helped because she has worked with many students throughout the grade levels to bring their skills up.”

Korenek said the school’s primary focus is to “instill in them the Christian virtues of respect and responsibility.”

John Gilley, president of St. Joseph High School, said families choose the school for two main reasons.

“First and foremost, it's the environment that's created by our faith and our community that we have here at St. Joseph's High School. A close second after that, it would be the academic rigor that we put our kids through over four years in preparation, not just for college, but for any trade, military service and beyond.”

The goal at St. Joseph is to develop responsible young adults who think critically, Gilley said.

“We're trying to educate the mind, body and soul of these young men and women," he said.

"When they show up here, as freshmen they're really beginning one of the largest transitions they're ever going to go through in their entire lives, that transition from an adolescent into a young adult,” he said.

“We're walking together hand in hand (with parents), in that journey of molding and guiding these adolescents into young adults,” Gilley said.

“And the goal at the end, when they walk across the graduation stage, is that they're critical thinkers, they're ready to go into a community, whether it's this one or elsewhere, … where they're going to be great citizens.” Gilley said they want their students to become “great husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, family members. That's the main goal – we want to create great people.

Gilley said he is excited about the school moving to become “a one-to-one campus.”

“Every student on campus will have a laptop or electronic device that they can use throughout the day,” he explained. “That's going to be happening over the next couple of years. We are looking at fundraising right now to help purchase some of those devices for incoming classes. “We can do some really great things using technology in the classroom, on campus and at home. So, this is something we're very excited about.”

Gilley said for 154 years, the school has been “an integral pillar of the community of Victoria.”

Graduates are local citizens, business owners, elected officials “and I'm very proud of that fact.”

“We're educating future leaders of Victoria and beyond. And that is a big goal of ours.” The school seeks to develop “leaders that have a good faith formation underneath them.”

Larry Long, superintendent and secondary principal of Faith Academy, emphasized, “I sincerely appreciate the power of education — how it can change people's lives. And so, at Faith Academy our staff is committed to teaching strong Biblical values, and leading by example.”

At Faith Academy, the Christian curriculum “is interwoven into every subject. Some people choose public schools, some choose Christian or private schools, others choose to homeschool. Our goal is to be an option that makes our city the best it can be,” Long said.

They use educational materials from Bob Jones University Press. “The Big Three areas that we're really focused on are education, environment, and extracurricular,” Long said. As an example, the academy is presenting a performance of the Rogers and Hammerstein musical, "Cinderella," with a cast of 60. Long said the school inspires a lot of student involvement and parental involvement.

Students also have many different activities to choose from in the arts and in athletics, which includes basketball, volleyball, cross country and more.

“We have strong academics,” Long said. “But we also focus on teaching the values that Jesus taught, like respect, discipline, courage, generosity. And we have a great staff as well, that are fully committed to teaching strong Biblical values.”

At Trinity Episcopal School, the focus is on a classical education. Kristy Nelson, the head of school, said Trinity is known for its rigorous academics.

“It's really about putting your children in a place where character is still in the lesson plans … teaching responsibility, teaching integrity, teaching loving kindness of your fellow man, that's important.”

“We're lucky because we can talk about God and a higher power and faith.” She said they have students who are not of the Christian faith, they follow the Episcopal ethos of “love and kindness towards your fellow man. And we're able to have discussions that I think oftentimes, you don't get to have in a public school, because of that separation of church and state.”

One special aspect of Trinity is its focus on public speaking. “Because it doesn't matter how smart you are, if you can't transfer your ideas, if you can't communicate your ideas to other people, then that intelligence is just trapped. So, you have to be able to communicate your ideas to other people, and you have to be comfortable speaking in front of a group," Nelson said.

"We really focus on that — we have a performance arts elective that they start when they're 3 years old, where we get them up in front of people and get them comfortable with that,” Nelson said.

Trinity also offers their students a chance to listen to guest speakers. “We invite our family members in to become guest speakers, because everybody's an expert in something and if it aligns with something that we're teaching, we like to bring in outside experts,” Nelson said.

Additionally, the school has an outdoor education program, field trips and service projects because “learning also happens outside the four walls of the classroom.”