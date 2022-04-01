Despite all the technology, preparation and inspiration that went into the creation of “Tombs,” its premise is as simple as it is important.
For those who find themselves feeling trapped in life, there is a God who can set them free, those involved in the drama said.
“Life is not meant to just wake up and be filled with misery,” said Mikayela Lerma, who, with her husband, is co-directing “Tombs,” an upcoming musical production at Faith Family Church in Victoria. “There are answers, and you don’t have to stay trapped. There is truly one who can set you free today.”
“Tombs” will feature three performances, at 6 p.m. April 9 as well as 9 and 11 a.m. April 10, in the church’s sanctuary. Free and open to the public, the musical tells the stories of five people who are each trapped within their own symbolic “tomb” — divorce, abuse, addiction, suicide and death. The production is awe-inspiring in scope and vision, featuring a soundtrack, script, special effects, live musical performances, real-life interview video segments and technology-heavy set that were completely done by church members themselves.
Cast and crew have put an enormous amount of work into the production, said Michael Graff, worship and creative pastor at Faith Family. Rehearsals began sometime in February, and the script was completed near the start of 2022.
Graff said “Tombs” marks the first major drama production put on by the church since the pandemic began. Before then, big drama productions were common and held about every year or so.
“It was on our pastor’s heart that this way the right time to do it,” Graff said.
This production of “Tombs” is, in fact, the second ever to be held at the church. The first was produced in 2008.
Lerma acted in that first production, and she went on tour with the musical, taking it to a number of other churches.
So, when she heard there was an opportunity to bring it back, she jumped on board.
Like the last time around, it was decided to feature secular music along with some Christian music performances.
Some of those songs include ”Yesterday” by the Beatles, ”Crawling” by Linkin Park and ”Never Again” by Nickelback among others.
Despite being secular, those songs carry an emotional and spiritual relevance that jives tightly with the action on the stage.
“We like to choose songs that people recognize,” she said.
In between the musical performances are video interviews of real-life church members who share their own battles with their personal spiritual tombs.
One woman shares her trials living through the difficulties of a messy divorce. Another tells how her mother abused her as a child and the resulting damage it imposed in her life.
“She was just a kid. Those were the cards she was dealt,” Lerma said. “It’s a miracle that she is alive today.”
Those interviews deeply moved Lerma as she sat in on the recording sessions. And it’s that kind of realness and rawness that Lerma and Graff said they hope audiences will find inspiration in.
“There were so many times I had to stop the interview because I could not compose myself because of the tears,” she said. “We go to these video testimonies, and they have lived in these exact same tombs.”
