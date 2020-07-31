He replied, “If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it will obey you. (Luke17:6)
Matt will always be one of my favorites. He was only 9 when I brought him to the 12-year-old Little League and he learned to think the game very young. His extra year of studying the game was instrumental to a child with average physical ability and allowed him to have a very good high school experience.
Now as a 10-year-old, in the fifth inning of the city championship playoffs, we were holding a narrow two-run lead over an undefeated team, with the bases loaded. He was going to the plate with an order from me that was confusing. Most older kids would have been rattled, but he was cool.
When the pitcher went into a windup he squared to bunt, and, as the opponent’s middle defense went to cover the corners, they left the middle of the field open. He bunted very hard to get it by the pitcher, and the ball went straight to the spot the second baseman left open. The pitcher ran back and threw to first base, but the cover man had started back to his position when he saw the ball headed for second. He ran over the pitcher as the ball that was thrown perfectly went to the fence. Three runs scored and Matt was on third base beaming.
On the next pitch, Matt scored and crossed home plate. He had put us in a six-run lead with only one inning to go. Matt believed in what he was doing.
Joe Newton said, “Belief is action held in the mind, faith is a fire in the heart.” It requires more. It is totally espousing something we can’t see physically. It makes us reach where we can’t see and do things we wouldn’t normally do to help people in the trials of life. Teaching in the church nurtures it and helps it mature. It is the reason we stick our necks out and try to reach the impossible for the growth of our Christian community. It helps us to better understand the God, Who through Jesus created all things that are and ever will be, and to accept His way to live our lives and know we can improve day to day.
Faith is a powerful spiritual force in all of life. By faith, we make new discoveries for the benefit of all humankind. By faith we overcome suffering, sin, ignorance and disease. By faith we build bridges of freedom and love across chasms of tyranny and prejudice. We live by faith. Our faith is a dependable source of practical wisdom.
One man said, “Faith is a moral act, which assigns the whole being as a living person.” Faith is not what you believe; it’s believing enough to act on it. It’s an action word. It’s no wonder that Christianity makes faith so central in life. It is central in the whole life of humanity, and in all progress. No two ways about it, you gotta have faith.
Oh, by the way, just before Matt walked to the plate that night, I asked him if he could get the ball past that pitcher to second. He said, “Yes, sir.” Then he went up and did it.
May God bless each and everyone of you.
