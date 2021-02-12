Jesus answered and said unto him, “What I do thou knowest not now: but thou shalt know hereafter.” (John 13:7).
After watching the insurrection at the U. S. Capitol on Jan. 6, I thought about the circumstances surrounding the passage of John 13:7, which included the washing of the feet of the disciples by Jesus. One could imagine that Jesus had much to say to his disciples during this time. Surely, he seemed to understand that these men were distracted and preoccupied. Rather than offer words, which probably would not be heard, Jesus performed an act that was laden with significance. Scripture indicates that Jesus got up from the meal, girded himself with a towel and began to wash the disciples’ feet.
The disciples found themselves in circumstances they did not understand. Things were happening all around them, and they seemed to have no control. Jesus’ comments to Peter embraced the entire mood and setting when he said, “What I do thou knowest not now, but thou shalt know hereafter.”
This passage of scripture has a lot to do with the occurrence at the Capitol in D.C. on Jan. 6. The atrocity that occurred on Jan. 6 reveals that many things happen to us in life that we do not understand. We find few answers.
Often in life, we must be content to live in the dark mystery. Things come upon us that do not look like love. From where we are, these things make no sense at all. We may find ourselves having to face one of life’s most difficult challenges by learning to trust God in the “dark”, to accept His ordering of our lives while remaining quiet in the process.
Just as Jesus knew the confusion of his disciples, he understands our emotions as well.
In those hours on Jan. 6, there was a question that came again and again in our minds. The questions are summed up in the word: Why?
Out of the anguish of Calvary came the words “My God, My God, why has Thou forsaken me?” In all of the holy scriptures, there is no verse more difficult to explain. Jesus was never closer to a suffering heart than at the moment of his outcry. Yet the final word from the cross may be our words as well: “Father into Thy hands I commend my spirit.”
This is what we are to do these days, especially in the hours since Jan. 6.
In the midst of mystery, the only option that makes sense is to commend our souls to the one who stands above all mysteries. God Bless America!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.