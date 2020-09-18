In my late 20s, I worked for my father-in-law, John Osteen. He was a man who had been in ministry for more than 60 years and experienced a lot.
Because he was a highly respected pastor, other pastors would sometimes fly in to seek his advice. Most of the time, I was invited to stay and listen to their conversation.
As pastors shared the difficulty and discouragement of their circumstances, my father-in-law would listen. Then he’d share personal stories of his own difficulties and minister scriptures that would bring hope to their hearts. But before they were done, he’d look into their eyes with great confidence and compassion. He would tell them that people often asked if he ever got discouraged in ministry. My father-in-law was quick to tell them, “If I moved my pulpit 1 inch every time I wanted to quit, I’d be pastoring in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean — not in Texas.”
Managing our moods amidst life’s obstacles requires faith. It takes both discipline and the ability to handle despair to get past obstacles and to live in what is possible.
Like my father-in-law, Elijah’s example greatly enlightens us in that regard. After experiencing an incredible miracle, he prayed to die. And in the Bible, other great people prayed that way amidst great pressure too. Tough circumstances have a sinister way of stealing our confidence in God.
Elijah fought this while running from Queen Jezebel who wanted him dead. God helped him discover the way to experience a restored soul and to stay on the right path.
The first way is through resting in God’s Presence. 1 Kings 19:5 tells us God instructed Elijah to rest. So he laid down under a broom bush and fell asleep. Elijah had been working so hard. God knew he was exhausted physically and emotionally. Sometimes the most spiritual thing we do in life is sleep. Life often looks different after a good, long night’s sleep. We are not just a spirit; we have souls and bodies that get weary and need to be refreshed. Until our souls get rested and settled, we struggle to receive God’s guidance.
Next, Elijah received the provision God prepared for his tough season. 1 Kings 19:5-6 says, “All at once an angel touched him and said, ‘Get up and eat.’”
God had an angel prepare a hot meal for Elijah. God knew Elijah needed to be nourished, too. Psalm 23 says as our shepherd, He’ll prepare a table before us in the presence of our enemies. In our moments of doubt, discouragement and disappointment, God will provide what’s needed most to strengthen us for our journey.
Finally, Elijah was reminded we walk step by step into God’s plan. After Elijah was strengthened by that food, he traveled 40 days and 40 nights until he reached Horeb, the mountain of God. Mount Horeb is the place where God visited Moses, initiating the plan He had for Israel. God led Elijah there to remind Him of all the difficulties Israel had overcome through depending upon Him. We can too — if we learn to manage our moods and choose forward movement through faith.
