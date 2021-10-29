In his role on the frontline with Fellowship Bible Church in Victoria, Pastor Clayton Lopez, 58, enjoys watching God work in people’s lives.
In 2013, Lopez moved to Victoria from North Carolina with his wife Laura Lopez and their two sons to assume the role of senior pastor at the local church. The couple had decided they would go anywhere that was not hot and flat, until they learned about the church in Texas.
“The church has a set of people who have walked with God for quite a while,” Lopez said. “The pastor before — Mike Malone — was here for more than 30 years, and God used him, so the folks have a settledness in their faith that you can’t get any other way than being faithful for a long time.”
Fellowship Bible Church, which was established almost 60 years ago, is an independent church led by a team of seven elders, including Lopez. This plurality has led to a great deal of stability in the church, and the independence — not belonging to a presbytery or other larger governing body — has allowed for more control in decision-making at the local level. Another of the church’s strengths is its emphasis on preaching and teaching the Bible, which is “distinctive in its DNA,” Lopez said.
“We have a lot of men here who know how to teach the Bible — they’re good Bible teachers,” he said. “They did not go to seminary, but they have been exposed to a certain level of rigor.”
Thanks to a strong team, the “small” church’s Vacation Bible School is a “big deal” in the summers, he said. Furthermore, the church was one of the first in the area to introduce AWANA, Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed, which is a Bible-teaching program for children.
“We teach children to memorize the Bible and understand it,” Lopez said.
As a pastor, Lopez most enjoys the study and creative process involved in preaching.
“I tell people I get paid to study the Bible,” Lopez said. “Wow. It’s such a privilege. I have a place to share what I’ve learned every Sunday morning and evening.”
Kristin and Mark Shoemaker, of Edna, have belonged to Fellowship Bible Church for about six years. Mark Shoemaker, who is an operations supervisor at Formosa, attended a similar church growing up, while Kristin Shoemaker, a stay-at-home mom, was reared Catholic. The couple began searching for a church to join after they married, and one day, he noticed Fellowship while on a visit to the nearby Tackle Box. After exploring the church online, the couple decided to give it a try.
“They were very welcoming and friendly. We were almost overwhelmed by how friendly they were,” Mark Shoemaker said. “You can tell that they are a church family that takes care of each other and spends time together outside of the church.”
The Christ-centered church focuses on its members “doing life together” and growing through numerous ministries, he said. Furthermore, the congregation’s older members mentor the younger ones. The Shoemakers have been involved in Bible study and a ministry that reaches out to residents of a local assisted living facility. With two young children, Kristin Shoemaker has been involved with AWANA and Children’s Sunday School. Mark Shoemaker is a deacon who has worked with the other deacons to help maintain the church’s building and lawn, among other tasks.
“The church has a strong group of leaders, and he (Lopez) is one of them,” Mark Shoemaker said. “He presents biblical truths in a way that you can apply them to your everyday life.”
Karen and Ralph Nance, of Victoria, have belonged to Fellowship for about 40 years. For Ralph Nance, a part-time choir teacher at Nazareth Academy, one of life’s greatest joys has been providing music for God’s people on a “beautiful grand piano” at the church. He said he and his wife have been members of the church for such a long time because its members not only talk the talk but walk the walk.
“The church thoroughly studies God’s word, but it’s not enough to know it. It’s important to put it into practice,” Nance said. “They are really sweet and show the love of Jesus.”
For example, when a serious illness forced Nance into retirement after teaching for VISD for 25 years, and money became another serious issue, the church “showed the love of God in a powerful way” by paying him for playing the piano every week even when he was unable to play because of his condition.
Nance commended Lopez for consistently encouraging church members to live their lives devoted to Jesus Christ and “go forth and make disciples.” He also complimented the pastor for his dedication to the church’s youth, a ministry that has grown substantially since his arrival in 2013.
“He’s a fine musician, and very, very creative in the way he presents God’s word to us,” Nance said. “He finds different angles and gets us to use our imaginations to put ourselves in the shoes of biblical characters. It’s not just something that happened 2,000 years ago, we can actually see this is us, too. He brings relevance to Scripture, and he’s not afraid to address the issues of the day.”
Fellowship Bible Church was established in 1965. Members of a local Presbyterian church broke away to form Westminster Presbyterian Church Unaffiliated, which was eventually shortened to Westminster Bible Church. When Westminster merged with Victoria Bible Church, Fellowship was born. Just over 100 of the church’s 200 members attend Sunday services, which is down from the pre-COVID days.
“The biggest thing for me is Jesus Christ. He has been the catalyst for everything that has been good. I feel like the calling here was from him,” Lopez said. “It’s not just a job, it’s a relationship with him and what he’s doing in this world. Jesus is at work in this world, and we would say that Fellowship Bible Church is here to accomplish the work he started doing way back then.”
