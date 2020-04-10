Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
{span}Proverbs 14:12 “There is a way that seemeth right unto man, but the end thereof other ways of death.”{/span}
{span}Today I drove the beach down “Ripple Road” {/span}{span}but had to stop; the road was gone. The little back water bay was rushing down to join the beach front and to do this it had to cross the road. It took the road with it. A river ran where the road was.{/span}
{span}The back bay didn’t mean or intend to be destructive. It was simply reacting to the natural laws of its environment. The rain that fell just drop by drop had filled it up and it broke away, surrendering to lower altitude and gravity until it met the sea at its own level. It had no choice.{/span}
{span}In our lives most things that break away, flood us and cause destruction to come upon us slowly – drop by drop. The indignation, hatreds, jealousies and sins we plan to keep damned up, collect, flood us and leave behind destruction and despair.{/span}
{span}Unlike back bays and beachfronts, we have a better way. We don’t have to just respond to our environment, we can control it. We we have a choice. And we have God.{/span}
{span}Dear Lord, empty us of wrongs, fill us with rights so that the only thing that floods us is the peace of your presence.{/span}
