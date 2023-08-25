It’s so hot right now in Texas, chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs. It’s so hot, I saw a funeral procession the other day drive through a Dairy Queen. It’s so hot, people standing on the street corners are now holding up signs which read, “Will work for shade.”
It’s hot right now in Texas.
If you’ve had to work outside recently or spent any time in the hot Texas sun, you might understand the promise God makes in the Psalms: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty” (Psalm 91:1).
But then again, you may not.
The picture of resting in the shade on a hot Texas day may not sound too appealing to modern Americans who can easily run for relief to their air-conditioned trucks and homes. On the other hand, for the people of ancient Israel marching through the scorching Sinai desert, the promise of shade would have moved them to tears.
The desert is hot – 120 degrees in the shade, but there is no shade. Not a tree or bush in sight. No water. You are so dehydrated, you can’t even sweat. You don’t think you can make it. Then suddenly you go around a bend into a rocky canyon.
That’s when you hear a beautiful sound – the sound of running water. You have reached the oasis of En Gedi. You see waterfalls filling clear blue pools of water. Towering bullrushes form a canopy of shade over the pools.
You will never take water or shade for granted ever again.
As we travel through the dusty desert of this life, we can often feel the oppressive sun of pains and problems beating down on us. At times the pain is overwhelming. At times the problems seem to be never-ending. We don’t think we can make it. We feel like giving up.
But those who dwell in the shelter of the Lord – those who turn to God in faith and prayer – find in him shade. They find in him comfort and relief. They find in the living water of his Word the strength to go on.
God doesn’t promise you a life set at 72 degrees on the AC. As we travel through this sin-filled world on our way home to heaven, we will have many days wandering in the scorching desert heat. It won’t be easy. It will be hot and tiring and painful.
But God promises to be your shade. He promises to give you help and relief. He promises to be an oasis where you can rest and recharge and find the strength to go on.
So, dwell in the shelter of the Lord. Go to church. Open up your Bible. Rest in his shade. Drink deeply from the refreshing water of his Word. Find in him the strength you need to carry on.
And if you have nowhere else to go, you can always come to my church any time.
The AC is already set at 72.