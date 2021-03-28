First United Methodist Church's Rev. Wade Powell had planned a Palm Sunday service in Ethel Lee Tracy Park, where parishioners could spread out on the grass and participate in the Sunday service in the open air.
The church had planned the ceremony to take place in the park's amphitheater, and for a cookout afterwards.
Instead, Sunday dawned rainy and windy.
"We're fond of saying our ways are not God's ways, right?" Powell said during Sunday's service. "If our ways were God's ways, we'd be out at Ethel Lee Tracy Park, but God had other plans for us this morning."
But First United Methodist made the best of a rainy Sunday, moving its Palm Sunday service indoors to its contemporary worship space. Children passed out palms as parishioners entered the auditorium.
Powell's sermon Sunday urged those gathered to remain steadfast in their faith even amid pain. He reflected on his wife's cancer diagnosis several years ago, and the comfort they both received from a friend with a similar diagnosis.
"That friend had battled cancer for quite a while and things were not going well for her," Powell said. "What she said to us was...many people, when they hear the word cancer, ask why me?
"Her question was "why not me?" I've been blessed, she told us, beyond measure all her life," Powell recounted. "She said why not me? I'm a person of deep faith, and we take up our cross."
Near the back of the auditorium, Steve Branch followed along with the scripture with a Bible he had brought from home.
"It's like a security blanket," he said.
Branch and his wife Cherise Branch have been members of First United Methodist's congregation for a year, and said they were glad to be able to celebrate in person this Palm Sunday. This time last year, most churches were still doing mostly virtual services.
"It's in our humanness, socialization, Branch said. "We need that. And to bring God into that, it just makes us more alive."
At Sunday's service, Rev. Ryan Jenson, the church's associate pastor, announced that he has been reassigned to another church. Jenson and his wife, the Rev. Missy Jenson, the pastor at FUMC Goliad, will be relocating to Austin this summer, he said. Ryan Jenson has mostly worked with kids and teenagers in his four years at First United Methodist Victoria.
"Getting to watch them grow into their faith and just spending moments living life with them, it's just been an extreme joy," Jenson said. "This church has loved me and my family very well, and it has just been a true blessing in my life."
