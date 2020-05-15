One of my favorite things about summer is the wonderful red cherries that are in season. I’m always so happy when my wife brings a big bag of them home from the grocery store for me to enjoy. Last summer, she came home with a surprise – not one bag of cherries but two. She found a great deal and I was pretty excited about that. She was bearing much fruit and that made me happy.
Bearing much fruit in our lives is something that makes God happy too. Jesus tells us in John 15:8, This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples. Fruit is the good in our lives that comes from allowing God to work both in us and through us as disciples. Jesus reminds us that this kind of fruit is not temporary but eternal. It’s something that lasts.
How can we make sure we are bearing lasting fruit as followers of Christ? Let’s look at the words of Hosea, an Old Testament prophet who helped straying people see clearly how to get back on track and succeed.
Hosea 10:12 says, sow for yourselves righteousness, reap the fruit of unfailing love and break up your unplowed ground for it is time to seek the Lord until he comes and showers righteousness on you.
Hosea says, first of all, sow righteousness – we have to sow what’s right to bear the find of fruit that pleases God. Fruit always starts with a seed. Each of us have to sow personally what we want to see in our life.
God has given us a manual so we know how to sow what’s right. Psalms 145:17. The Lord is righteous in all of his ways, and faithful in all he does. God’s word is full of his thoughts and ways that are right. And when we embrace and practice these for ourselves we find they work. They often challenge us but they also change us and bring the right result of righteousness.
Next, Hosea says we have to prepare our hearts. We know seeds have to be nurtured in well nourished, cultivated ground to grow well. In the same way, our hearts need to be prepared for God’s truth to take root, grow and flourish. Sometimes our hearts have stubborn areas – hard ground that we have to plow up a little bit. All of us have ways of thinking, attitudes and mindsets that need challenged and changed in order to bring forth potential in life. God promises to be our Gardener and to bring forth season after season of satisfaction if we’ll allow him to do it.
Finally, Hosea encourages us to persevere until the reaping season. Seeds take time to grow – fruit is produced over time not overnight. We’ve become used to getting things pretty quickly these days and I like it. But I’ve learned that it takes a steady patience to grow a great life in God. We flourish not by chance but by choosing to patiently nurture what we want to see in life.
