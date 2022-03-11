Danny Pena remembers being terrified at the prospect of becoming a father.
Pena married later in life, and when he did, he not only gained a wife but also his wife’s eight kids.
“When I married her, I became the father of those children,” said Pena, a Victoria resident and Faith Family Church member, on Thursday.
He remembers thinking, “How do I do this? I’ve never been a dad before.”
Like Pena, many men face hard, real-life questions. They may be getting married and are worried about being a good husband. They may be new fathers struggling to give their children what they deserve. But Pena said for every man facing a tough spiritual or life battle, there are others who have endured similar trials and are willing to lend compassion and advice.
The two-day Forge Men’s Conference held by Victoria’s Faith Family Church is set for March 19 and 20. The conference aims to help men work through their difficult life problems by connecting them with other men in the community.
The conversations that happen at Forge, Pena said, can give men the courage and inspiration they need to make it through life.
“They realize they’re not alone.” he said. “They’re not the only ones facing those challenges. When you hear somebody else talk about it, it’s like ‘Man, that’s how I feel.’”
Forge is a free event open to men and boys of all ages. Pena, who is helping organize the event, said he encourages men to bring their sons. The event is more than 15 years old, but this year is the first time it has taken on the name “Forge.”
The name was picked because it inspires feelings of improvement, he said.
“When you are forging something like a blacksmith, it creates, unifies, mends, and strengthens it,” Pena said. “Those are the subjects we are discipling.
This year’s event will begin March 19 with an outdoor excursion on some land in Goliad County. There will be skeet shooting, axe throwing, paintball and cornhole. The skeet shooting does come with some extra fees, Pena said.
“Men love to blow stuff up,” Pena said about the skeet shooting.
On March 20, participants will enjoy a barbecue, fellowship and a talk given by Stephen Mansfield, a New York Times best selling author and speaker.
Men who participate in the Forge event are likely to have a good time, but they are also likely to come away with important lessons, Pena said.
Men often struggle to convey their emotions. They too often suffer in silence without knowing there are other men who have dealt with those same problems.
Pena said he hopes Forge will help those men in the Crossroads community and give them the tools they need to commit to their most important relationships.
Pena, now a grandfather of 16, said he knows firsthand just how much better life can be when men find success as fathers and husbands.
“We can do it together and strengthen each other,” he said.
