Dale Carnegie wrote one of the best-selling books of all time called, “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” It sold over 36 million copies worldwide and continues to sell. Why? Because healthy relationships are vital to our heart health.
We weren’t designed to live without loving relationships. God made that clear in the beginning when He told Adam, “It is not good that the man should be alone.”
We need to know how to be a friend and seek out the kind of friendships that bring fulfillment to our hearts. One thing for sure, relationships aren’t automatic. They require time and effort to flourish.
The grass really isn’t greener on the other side; it’s greener wherever it’s watered and nurtured well. I’ve learned that the six following principles can help us all do that.
Commitment
Proverbs 18:24 says, “One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”
Friends stick together in life, regardless of the season. I’ve heard it said that good friends are like postage stamps, they stick with you until you reach your destination. True friends are people who help us feel better and do better so life goes better.
Consideration
Proverbs 17:9 says, “Whoever would foster love covers over an offense, but whoever repeats the matter separates close friends.”
Some people simply desire a relationship from us for the things they can gain from us. True friends aren’t that way. An important question to ask in building friendships is: Do we faithfully battle for one another’s best?
Confidentiality
Proverbs 11:13 says, “A gossip betrays a confidence, but a trustworthy person keeps a secret.”
Confidants are people we trust with secrets. We all have hurts and inner challenges we need help with. There’s nothing better than knowing someone is safe with your secrets.
Candidness
Proverbs 27:5-6 (NLT) says, “An open rebuke is better than hidden love! Wounds from a sincere friend are better than many kisses from an enemy.”
It’s natural to want to show our best self to others. But our hidden weaknesses can sabotage our success and bring failures into our life. A friend cares enough to be candid about habits of the heart that turn into the condition of our life.
Consistency
Proverbs 17:17 says, “A friend loves at all times and a brother is born for adversity.”
It’s been well said that real friends walk into our life when everyone else walks out. Adversity is a revealer of the spirit of relationships. When our battles get tough, real friends get going.
Constructive
Genesis 2:18 says, “Then the Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone I will make a helper who is just right for him.’”
The Hebrew word ‘helper’ means one who aids and assists, surrounds and protects. God calls people into partnership who have sameness of passion but differing gifts.
That causes lacks to be overcome that hinder dreams, and love to form in hearts because of how we bring each other’s dream to pass.
Friendships are one of life’s greatest gifts. Let’s give and receive well.
