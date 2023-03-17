My mama often told me, “Jimmy, be careful when people pat you on the back. It’s usually because they want you to cough something up.”
As critical as it sounds, we all know people who fit that bill. It’s rare to find someone for you, regardless of what they get from you.
I recently read an article on this concept. It was about the power of generosity, and what happens in a culture when it’s lacking. The author made the claim that America is addicted to stuff, and it’s causing us an unsustainable amount of stress.
According to his survey, 80% of Americans say they’re stressed because of financial pressure, and 50% say that pressure has hurt their emotional health. In short, we have more than ever, but we’re more unhappy than ever.
The author then talked about generosity, and how this one characteristic seems to change everything. His report states that consistently generous people have two things: 1) richer relationships, and 2) more favor, which leads to more opportunity, which leads to, you guess it—more wealth.
In short: Generous people prosper.
Solomon said the same. In Proverbs 11:24-25, he wrote, “One person gives freely, yet gains even more; another withholds unduly, but comes to poverty. A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”
Jesus was the most perfect picture of generosity on the earth. We find an example in Luke 19:1-9.
Here, Jesus was teaching in Jericho, a town most Jews felt was beneath them. In the crowd was the unpopular Jewish chief tax collector, Zacchaeus. He was too short to see Jesus, and he knew those angry with him would push him to the back of the crowd. So, he climbed a sycamore tree to hear Jesus.
In verse 5, Jesus called out to him, “Zacchaeus, come down immediately. I must stay at your house today.” So Zaccheus came down at once and welcomed Jesus into his home.
Verse 7 says, “All the people saw this and began to mutter, ‘He has gone to be the guest of a sinner.’”
Through Jesus’ example in this story, we find three important actions of a generous person. First, a generous person genuinely cares about the wellbeing of others. Despite Zacchaeus’ unpopularity with other Jews, Jesus showed him He cared.
Then, a generous person commits to the well-being of others. Jesus went to Zacchaeus’ home, no matter how angry it made the crowd.
Third, a generous person celebrates the well-being of others. Jesus’ generosity changed Zacchaeus’ life that day. In response, he vowed to give half of his possessions to the poor, paying back anyone he cheated four times the amount.
And verse 9 tells us that Jesus publicly celebrated him for it.
Friends, I wonder how our lives, marriages, families, communities and nation would prosper if we grabbed hold of this truth Jesus lived so beautifully. I think we might confirm the reporter’s claim that generosity really does change everything.