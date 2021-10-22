Olan became my friend after his retirement. We hit it off, and I really liked him. It was before I entered seminary. When he came into my business, he was friendly and loving. He always had a hug for my wife and would have a lot to talk about — family, friends, and current and past events.
He told me stories of his past, and we had a lot of mutual friends. For about 25 years, he was always the same happy guy when we talked. When he was 91 years old, he came to me with a hangdog look of defeat. I asked what was wrong, and he started telling me about two pending surgical procedures he had to choose from.
I said, “Olan, I don’t want to hear about it. Go home and call all your 91-year-old friends and tell them first, then come tell me.”
He thought about it, then said, “They’re all dead.”
Then I told him, “God has blessed you with a long life, even miraculously saved you from drowning when your boat capsized in a storm years ago. You’ve outlived most of your friends and have a beautiful wife and family. I think you should thank God for that, then pick the lesser of the two surgeries and live every day God has given you in thanks.”
Sometimes we say the right things. Sometimes we allow God to work through us. He provides the wisdom.
When God offered Solomon anything he wanted, he asked for wisdom to rule God’s people — to discern good from evil. Solomon asked of God only one thing which was most important to him —understanding.
I think more of us should ask for wisdom instead of selfish things.
One of the things that plagued Jesus’ ministry was the lack of understanding on the part of the Disciples. At Caesarea Philippi, Peter did not understand the necessity of Jesus’ going to Jerusalem to suffer and die.
Philip could not understand who Jesus was. Jesus had to ask, “Have I been with you so long, and yet you do not know me, Philip?”
The Disciples on the way to Emmaus did not understand that Jesus would rise again. Jesus exclaimed, “O foolish men, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken.” Notice their lack of wisdom — “O foolish men!”
Sometimes, we think we’re too smart for our own good. We want to tell God what he should do rather than obey and listen to what he’s saying. Wisdom isn’t IQ. It isn’t being smart in the eyes of men. It’s being obedient and letting God act through your life.
Maybe more of us should ask God for wisdom instead of material things and success. You see, wisdom is understanding.
After that day, Olan and I got even closer. He had the surgery and continued to drive to my shop until he was over 97 years old. One day, his daughter came by and told me he was in the hospital and wanted me to come over. I knew what he wanted.
I went, and we just sat and visited one more time for a while. Two days later, he went to be with the Lord. Sometimes, God blesses us with a friendship like that. I learned a lot from Olan, and I thank God for the wisdom I gained through it.
Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.