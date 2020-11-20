Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“And He saith unto them, follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets and followed him.” – Matthew 4:19-20
Yesterday, I got to go to the beach. At first, my fishing friend and I spent some time catching bait with cast nets.
Then, I spent my time casting out and watching my line while periodically looking down for coral and interesting shells. I loved the feel of the crispy, cool sand and the sights of shiny shells and a couple of tiny coral.
As I heard the seagulls’ sounds and watched them soar and swoop down, touching the water, I saw they were diving for small fish.
The waves lapped in a lovely rhythm, lulling me into a relaxing and mesmerizing state of mind. This is when I felt God’s presence the most and enjoyed another “Oceans for Emotions.”
Sometimes, I picture myself being one of Jesus’ disciples on the shore, and I think to myself, “How would I feel and react if Jesus came to me on the beach and said to ‘put down your nets, Elaine, and come follow Me?’”
I am amazed by and admire Jesus’ disciples, and I am praying that I, too, in my everyday life, can live in such a way to be a true follower of Christ and a fisher of men.
