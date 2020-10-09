“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”– I Thessalonians 6:16-18
Prayer is so crucial. There is much that divides us — too much. From the essential issues to the non-essential ones, we are divided. I am not sure if we know what is essential, right now — a perfect time to re-direct our passion to prayer.
And then we have the passage above that tells us we must pray and pray and pray — but rejoicing and giving thanks, right now? Yeah, right. That is why Paul tells these believers to pray without ceasing. It is a tool — one of the tools that God has given to His people to use as we live in the world God has placed us in. We are, as Paul instructs, to put on the full armor of God — faith, truth, righteousness, peace, salvation and the word of God — “praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication…keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints” (Eph. 6:18).
But we also must remember that prayer is for us individually and corporately. According to the book of Acts, the earliest church activity was prayer. Literally, hundreds of people, from completely different backgrounds, came together in one mind and one heart in prayer “with one accord” (Acts 1:14; 2:42–47). What happened? The Holy Spirit moved and the world was never the same.
Our prayers do not and cannot force God’s hand, of course. But, our only way forward is to seek His will through praying individually and corporately. Our prayers don’t control God, but rather expect Him to change hearts and minds, including our own. God is always working in our lives whether we realize it or not, but something powerful and world-changing happens when God’s people pray for God’s Spirit to move. When God’s people do as God commands of us — and one of those commands is to pray.
Paul tell us to “…pray without ceasing and give thanks in all circumstances…” (1 Thessalonians 5:17-18). This also includes praying for any and all things, like our own repentance to praying for our leaders, both spiritual and secular. This is what the world needs from the church right now, instead of outrage. Outrage is not the witness God commands, but instead self-sacrifice, love for our neighbor and proclamation of the gospel which is the power for salvation for all those who believe, and will believe.
God’s people can neither stay on the sidelines nor run away from the struggle. Instead, knowing there is no hope outside of Christ, we ask God to mercifully and powerfully mobilize His people to advance the true and good.
If Christians are to speak with clarity, courage and confidence and be voices of truth and love in a world full of noise, we will need to be prepared. To be the people God calls us to be, we must rely on prayer.
