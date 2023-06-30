“Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered” (Luke 12:7).
Though that truth isn’t quite as impressive for some of our follicly challenged friends, it nevertheless is something we often hear in church to remind us how well God knows each of us personally. God knows exactly how many hairs you have on your head.
But that isn’t the only count of which God keeps track.
In Psalm 56, King David found himself surrounded by his enemies who were conspiring against him. So he cried out to God for help, and then in verse 8, made a striking statement: “You keep a record of my tossing and turning. Keep my tears in your bottle. Aren’t they all listed in your book?”
God sees and counts every tear that flows down your cheek. He keeps them in his bottle of remembrance. He has them listed in a book.
God counts your tears because you are important to him. It affects him when you are hurting. He feels for you more deeply than you could possibly understand.
In one of our readings in church this last Sunday, it said something that we find often in the Bible: “When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion on them” (Matthew 9:35). The word for “have compassion on” in the original Greek of the Bible happens to be my favorite Greek word: splanknizomai.
“Splanknizomai” literally means “his intestines were moved.” In other words, when Jesus saw the people hurting – when he sees us hurting – he feels it deep down in the bottom of his belly.
When you sit alone in your room crying, you are not alone. God sees your tears. He knows your pain. He feels for you deep down in the bottom of his belly.
And that deep love and compassion for you will lead him to listen to your prayers. It will lead him to answer your prayers. It will lead him to work all things for your good. That’s God’s promise to all his children.
Even if nobody else sees your pain, even if nobody else cares, God does. He will help you. He will come to you in his Word and promises to give you comfort and strength. He will eventually deliver you from every pain and problem in his own time and in his own way.
So let your tears flow before God. It’s OK. Pray to him patiently and trust that he sees your sorrow and feels your pain. Know that he loves you so much he feels it deep down in the bottom of his belly. He knows what you are going through. He knows how much it hurts.
He’s counted every last one of your tears.