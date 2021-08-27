When we go to a movie theater to see a film, the first few minutes will present previews of upcoming attractions. They will show you portions of films that are coming soon. These clips are designed to entice us, motivating us to want to return to the theater to see the new film. They just show us enough to get us interested.
These previews will give you an exact date when the film will be released. Sometimes they’ll only give us a general idea on when it can be expected, as in “Coming in September,” or “Coming this Christmas.” Other previews don’t give you any date. They just tell you that the movie is “Coming Soon.” We don’t know when “soon” is, but we have the promise that it is going to show up in this theater at some future date. If you want specifics, well then, you’re just going to have to wait.
A sizeable portion of the Bible is dedicated to revealing the coming attractions of history — biblical prophecy. Many people don’t pay much attention to these prophecies, thinking that they are irrelevant to their lives today or that they are too complicated and difficult to understand. But prophecy matters. It deserves our attention.
Prophecy shows that the Bible is exactly what it claims to be — accurate, authoritative and free from error. In 2 Peter 1:19-21, we find these words: “So we have the prophecies word made more sure, to which you do well to pay attention as to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star arises in your hearts. But know first of all that no prophecy of Scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, for no prophecy was ever made by an act of human will, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.” Prophecy comes from God.
We can bank on what the Bible says about the future — about the coming attractions — and discover God’s plan, prophesied in advance. Isaiah 7:14 and Micah 5:2, for example, gave details about the birth of Jesus hundreds of years in advance of his coming. Daniel predicted in detail the way that one empire would follow another in the Middle East. And there are many prophecies that are still to be fulfilled, including the prophecy of the return of Christ.
The Bible can tell us what’s going to happen before it happens because we are reading a history that his story is unfolding just as he determined.
Prophecy not only authenticates the Bible, but it validates the truth about God’s character. God tells the truth. And God not only tells the truth — God is the truth. God can be trusted.
While we are still waiting for the future to arrive, God has already been there and, even though this may be hard to understand, is there right now. God doesn’t have to wait to see what will occur. For God, the future is now.
Prophecy is like a parade. We watch one marching band or float go by after another, one at a time. We can’t see much beyond what is right in front of us. Maybe we can stretch our necks and see a little further to see the next thing coming, but we can’t see very far. But God sees the whole parade at once. He knows what is, what has been and what is coming. Through the prophecies of the Bible, God has given us a preview of the coming attractions so that we can be prepared for the future.
Prophecy is a gift from God, and it is a gift we should not ignore. We should invest some time learning about what God has told us about the future and pay attention to his preview of what’s still around the corner. The greatest prophecy of all is that Christ is coming again. He is coming soon.
