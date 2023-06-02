Thesis: “God has a perfect plan” Ephesians 1, Rev 13:8
My oldest daughter, Monica, always has a plan for what she does. Even as a small child, she would draw a plan before moving her furniture. When her plan doesn’t work, she says, “Here’s the backup plan.”
People often try to complicate God’s perfect plan for His creation but luckily theology is just man’s thought about God and not God’s thought about His creation. We can only know that which has been revealed to us, and we even argue about that.
In Ephesians, Paul tells us God chose His people before the creation of the world. It’s not a theory of a great theologian, but something God has revealed to Paul. When involved in His creation and redemption, He didn’t need a Plan B in case plan A failed. His plans always work. Redemption was never an after thought of God. He created a perfect universe and placed perfect people in it, who were free to sin and He knew they would, that He might save those who responded to His love.
It was all settled before anything began. Revelations tells us “Jesus was the Lamb slain from the creation of the world.”(Rev 13:8) Always remember, God is the “I AM,” for whom the beginning and the end are simultaneous.
Humans were created and, then sinned and fell and their sins and were covered by the sacrifice of Christ, Before anything began, it was all settled. God planned it and performed it in such a way that humans remain absolutely free. We are still responsible. We are offered the gift of His salvation but it is our responsibility to receive it.
Nothing interferes with human freedom and nothing humans do frustrates God’s plan. In his letter to the Philippians, Paul says, “Being confident of this, He who began the good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Monica may have to resort to her backup plan again sometime in the future, but remember, God never does. He’s always perfect.
“And we know that all things work for the good of those who love him and are called according to His plan.(Phil 1:6)
Amen