When our daughter Emily was young, she tried to help Tamara pump gas while Tamara tended to her little brother in the back seat. Unfortunately, Emily pulled the pump out too early, and the gas poured out all over her little body.
We were grateful she was OK, but to be safe, we called for an ambulance. Emily rode in the ambulance and Tamara followed her.
The hospital staff took such great care of Emily. They washed her off, gave her a stuffed animal and some snacks, and waited on her hand and foot. We still laugh about how, after the doctor had left, Emily stretched out her little hands, sighed and said, “Mom, how long do I get to stay?” She loved being treated special. Don’t we all?
The truth is, favor feels good. Especially when that favor comes from God. And the good news is that God has favor stored up for all of us. Psalm 31:19 says, “How abundant are the good things that you have stored up for those who fear you…”
To have that favor go from “stored up” to “poured out,” we often think we have to strive for it. But that’s not how it works. To have God’s favor poured out on our lives, we must learn to submit to—not strive for—three things.
First, we must submit to God’s unconditional love. We must recognize that this love is not about proving ourselves. It’s not about performance. In fact, it’s not about us at all. It’s about Christ, and what He has done for us. Romans 5:8 says “… While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Think about it—before we ever knew Him, He loved us enough to die for us. When we “... know and believe the love God has for us” (1 John 4:16), favor begins pouring out over our lives.
The second thing we must submit to is God’s unchanging word. Scriptures are seeds that grow God’s life in us and around us, and the more seeds we plant, the more fruit of favor we receive. We can’t just hear the Word, though. We must obey it, too. The power of God’s Word is found in the practicing. Jeremiah 42:6 (NLT) says, “Whether we like it or not, we will obey the Lord our God… For if we obey him, everything will turn out well for us.”
The third area we must submit to is God’s intimate friendship. In John 15:15, Jesus said, “I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I’ve made known to you.” Jesus wants to know us intimately and speak to us personally. What an honor.
Friends, with God, striving won’t get us very far. But when we submit to His unconditional love, unchanging Word, and intimate friendship, we will experience His incredible favor poured out.