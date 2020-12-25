As we celebrate the Christmas holidays, we give and receive gifts. For Christian believers, Christmas is a time to reflect on how God presented us with the greatest gift of all, his only begotten Son. Not to spoil the excitement of the Christmas spirit, I wonder how many of us take a little time from buying gifts and give heed to what happens when we die? What will heaven be like? What we will do there? The truth is that God has provided us the answer we need. When we talk about death it is uncomfortable to discuss but it is something glorious. We might not like it, but there is a 100% chance we are going to die. I guess I could soften the language with phrases like “pass away” or ‘transition to heaven to be with Jesus,” but none of us can escape the reality that “it is appointed for men to die once,” Heb. 9:27.
The Good News is that God wants us to know that our death is not the end, but the beginning of what God has planned as a much greater and glorious afterlife.
It’s eternity with him, living in his presence, enjoying all the gifts he intended for us to have. In order for that to happen, we all must accept his invitation. To receive the gift of eternal life made possible by Christ’s death, we must believe in his atoning sacrifice and accept it by faith alone in the finished work of Christ.
However, the challenge we face is that not everyone knows about Jesus Christ or his gift to eternal life. Many have never even heard the name Jesus. That’s why we as Christians should help those who don’t know.
As our Christianity continues to grow by God’s grace, we have an opportunity to take the message of the gospel throughout our lives like never before.
We need to share the eternity message with others. As the Apostle Paul stated . . .“pursue righteousness, holy living, faithfulness, love, endurance and gentleness. Compete in the good fight of faith. Grab hold of eternal life – you were all called to it,” II Timothy 6:11-12.
We shouldn’t shy away from talking about death. Don’t be surprised at all this. “There will be a time when everyone dead and buried will hear his voice. Those who have lived the right way will walk out into a resurrection life; those who have lived the wrong way, into a resurrection judgment,” John 5:25-29. The Apostle Paul states, “The wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus,” Romans 6:23.
And now unto all, love, peace and goodwill. God gave us his best when he sent his Son — the greatest gift of all.
Happy holidays to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.