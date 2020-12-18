Do you know what you are getting for Christmas this year? I do. A few weeks ago, my wife ordered a DNA kit for me from ancestry.com.
I am excited. By Christmas, I will know where in the world my ancestors came from.
Honestly, I already have a good idea. You see, I am one of those people who loves to study our family tree. You know the type. Just about every family has one. They are the family historians, the protectors of the past, the guardians of the family photos. They are the ones you go to when you don’t remember the name of your mother’s great aunt or which side of the family is from Holland.
I am fascinated by my family history. I can show you how my wife can trace her family back to the conquistadors in Mexico. I can show you pictures of one of the tallest waterfalls in the world, which sits in the backyard of my ancestor’s family farm in Norway. I can spend hours investigating and talking about this stuff.
Sadly, when the family historian starts going into detail, most of the family just rolls their eyes. They don’t have time for it.
The Bible is full of family trees — long lists of names of fathers and sons, births and deaths. When most people come to those lists in their Bible reading, they skip right over them. It seems like such a waste of time reading lists of strange Semitic names. Why does God even include them in the Bible?
Those family trees are a reminder to us that the Bible isn’t simply stories. It’s history. These are real people who lived real lives, just like you and me. They are people who struggled with their own sin and selfishness. They are believers who trusted in the promise of a Savior.
Their story is our story. Reading and learning about them helps us understand who we are. And even more importantly, it helps us understand who our Savior is.
A thin red thread is woven into the tapestry of the Old Testament. It is a line, starting with Adam and ending with Jesus. If you have a chance this week before Christmas, read Matthew 1:1-17 — Jesus’ family tree through his mother Mary. Or read Luke 3:23-38 — Jesus’ legal genealogy through his stepfather Joseph.
Jesus is God himself, conceived by the Holy Spirit. Yet in the miracle of the incarnation, he also can trace his ancestry back to Adam and Eve. Jesus was born as a human being, the descendant of sinful people like you and me — Noah the drunk, Abraham the liar, Rahab the prostitute, David the murderer. Their story is our story — a story of sin and redemption, a story of God’s amazing patience and love.
Those lists of names tell us who we are and, more importantly, who Jesus is. God loved you so much, his story was woven into ours. The divine became human. The infinite God became an infant.
God became a part of mankind’s family tree in order to take our place, to die our death, to free us from the punishment we deserve.
Whether you are fascinated by family trees or could care less about your familial roots, don’t be too quick to pass over those lists of names in the Bible.
They help us understand who we are. They are history. They are his story.
In them we find God grafted into our family tree.
