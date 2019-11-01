When my youngest child, Geoffrey, was about two years old, he got into trouble what seemed like all of the time. I’ll never forget a certain Saturday morning his mom was getting onto him.
She stuck him up on top of the kitchen island, looked him in the eye and asked sternly, “Geoffrey, did you hit your sister?”
He stared back at her with a defiant little look that said, “I don’t have to answer to you.”
After a couple of minutes of going back and forth, she finally said even more sternly, “Geoffrey, you have one more chance. Tell me the truth.”
He looked back at her, and with perfectly measured words his little toddler voice responded, “The. Twooth.”
We couldn’t help but chuckle, though we tried to hide it from him. Every time I think of this story, I’m reminded how this same avoidance of the truth is so easy to adopt, even as adults. Why? Because truth can hurt.
The fact is that we live in a society that preaches to “follow your heart.” And while that can be helpful advice in some situations, it’s terrible advice in most cases because if we follow our heart, we usually follow our feelings. And our feelings about a situation are not always in line with what God knows about it.
Jeremiah 17:9-10 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”
Deceitful means guilty of misleading and harming others. But 1 John 3:20 says, “If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything.” God knows more than our own hearts do, and though the truth might not be what we want to hear, sometimes, it’s what we need most.
The last couple of weeks in this column, we’ve been talking about going “all in” for those we love and truly loving how Jesus loves. We talked about living grateful and gracious and making and keeping promises. But there’s one more thing Scripture tells us we must do to love how Jesus does: tell the truth, in love.
We tell it in love because it’s love that causes the person to feel good, while truth helps them to find the areas that need to change so that they enjoy a better life.
Now, I am not talking about telling someone your opinion just because you are in a bad mood, even if it is the truth.
I’m talking about loving someone enough to be honest with them in pure hope that it’ll help their life get better.
When we tell the truth in love to someone we love, we should be sure it is not only beneficial to the situation or the person, but also to all others involved.
We’re loving like Jesus does when we speak the truth in love. Thank God that He gives us each other. Together, let’s spur each other onto better and brighter days.
