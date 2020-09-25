It’s been said that “a Bible that’s falling apart usually belongs to a person that isn’t.” I have found that to be true. That’s why, years ago, I developed the habit of daily Bible reading. I’ve owned several Bibles that I’ve studied and preached from over the last 40 years. They’re not all in great shape. Some are dusty, others coffee-stained and one filled with crinkled pages from my granddaughter. That’s my favorite.
I have thought about restoring these old Bibles, but decided, in the end, I’d rather keep the memories. They remind me of the many times the Holy Spirit has used the pages of God’s book to strengthen and restore my heart.
All of us encounter seasons where we need our hearts renewed or matured to make progress. Fortunately, I’ve learned that’s when God does His best work. However, there are two formidable enemies we encounter on our way to progress. Self-righteousness and stubbornness will challenge God’s ways and callous our hearts. Proverbs says every man is right in his own eyes. That’s’ a scary scripture because it tells us that what limits God’s work in our life is a universal reality.
However, submission to God will create a hunger for more and more of the Holy Spirit’s work. That is what Elijah discovered. He learned that God rewards those who prioritize the restoring, maturing work of God in their heart.
After a great victory, Elijah was exhausted and in a dangerous mental and emotional condition. He actually prayed to die. But what Elijah understood and did enabled God to bring forth a new season of supernatural blessing.
1 Kings 19:9 says he (Elijah) went into a cave and spent the night. Elijah made time for God’s place. A cave is an underground chamber with no natural light. Elijah was surrounded by darkness, which is where we are when we need God’s help. We’re in the dark about what to do next — often confused, broken-hearted, angry or disappointed — much like Elijah.
Psalms 119: 130 says the entrance of God’s words brings light. That happens as we give God time spent in prayer, Bible reading, church and fellowship with godly friends. He brings light that brings life on the other side of our dark places.
Then Elijah trusted God’s presence.
1 Kings 19:9 says he (Elijah) went into a cave and spent the night. And the word of the Lord came to him: “What are you doing here, Elijah?”
Now, why did God ask Elijah that question? Simply because He wanted to provide him with the answers that would mature and restore his heart. God wanted to give Elijah everything necessary to bring forth a new season of blessing. That’s what happens when we, like Elijah, let God get to the root of our negative feelings and bring a better perspective.
God showed Elijah what was really true and how to see better days. He convinced him that He had both a plan and the power to bring it forth. He does for us as well. God is a master at restoring hearts so that we experience His rewards.
