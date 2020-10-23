I accept the fact that many people who read this article will not agree with what it says. We live in a world of “freedom of opinion;” however, I hope those who do read this will read with an open mind.
Many Bible passages speak of God’s love for mankind. Jesus Himself said, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3.16). Another verse says, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5.8). Many other passages could be mentioned, but these will suffice.
The action of God’s love is the basis of the gospel (God’s plan for man’s salvation). Read 1 Corinthians 15.1-4. It is by this gospel that man is called to salvation. “…because God from the beginning chose you for salvation through sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the truth, to which He called you by our gospel, for the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Thessalonians 2.13-14). The gospel message holds the key to our salvation, and all Christians echo the words of Paul, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek” (Romans 1.16).
God gave His Son as a sacrifice or payment for our sins. His act of love for us, however, calls for a loving response from us as well. The most effective way one can demonstrate their love for God, in response to the love He has already demonstrated, is by obeying the gospel. We do that by dying to our life of sin as we are buried with Christ in baptism and raised up from that watery grave reborn, forgiven, and saved in Christ (Romans 6.3-5).
Now, let me jump to the moral of this article. There has never been, in the history of the world, a time where so much violence, hatred and disagreement have been on display. God has abundantly demonstrated His love for us through the gospel message, and we demonstrate our unappreciation for Him by showing violent hatred toward each other. My friends, how can we say we love God and hate our fellow man (1 John 4.20)?
God expects obedience from those who acknowledge Him. He holds us accountable. Jesus said in Matthew 22.37, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.” This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.” And finally, John wrote in 1 John 4.7, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”
