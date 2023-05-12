Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.