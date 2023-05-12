Since this week is Mother’s Day, I have a question for you:
Why do you love your mom?
I’ve asked numerous people that question over the years. The answers I get are usually pretty similar: Because she raised me. Because she loves me. Because she puts up with me. Because she sacrificed so much for me over the years.
We love our moms because of who they are and what they have done for us.
Let me ask you another question: Why does God love you?
The answer isn’t because of who we are and what we’ve done for him. In fact, God loves us despite who we are and what we’ve done. God doesn’t love you because you are so lovable. He doesn’t love you because you go to church or give your offerings. He doesn’t love you because you have done so many good things in your life.
God loves you because God is love (1 John 4:16).
One of the most important words in the Bible is the word “grace.” Grace is undeserved love. Grace is love that doesn’t depend on who the person is or what they’ve done. Grace loves the unlovable.
God loves you despite those horrible and embarrassing things you did when you were a kid. God loves you even though you don’t always go to church or pray like you should. God loves you even though you keep falling into the same old stupid sins again and again.
In his amazing grace, God sent his only Son to live and die for you so that you could live with him forever in heaven. That’s how much God loves you.
Here on earth, the closest example we have of God’s love is our mom’s love for us. Obviously, our mom’s love for us isn’t perfect. Some mothers have failed to love as God wants them to, but a mother’s love doesn’t depend on what she gets in return. A mother loves her child even when they are unlovable. A mother gives and sacrifices without expecting anything in return.
That’s grace.
Our mother’s imperfect love for us gives us a glimpse into God’s perfect love – his amazing grace that loves us no matter what. A fellow pastor once told me, “No matter what you do — no matter how bad you mess up, no matter how far you fall, no matter how bad you are — you can’t make God love you any less. But the opposite is also true. No matter how good you are — no matter how much money you give to the church or how many people you help — you can’t make God love you any more than he already does, because God’s love doesn’t depend on you and what you do.”
That’s grace.
So this week, as you think about your moms — how much you love them and how much they love you — take a little time to marvel at God’s amazing grace that he loves you even more than your mom does.