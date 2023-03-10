The countdown has begun. Only 78 more days and I will be on a Carnival Cruise heading out of Galveston.
I was once told that there are two types of people in this world: those who absolutely love cruises and those who absolutely hate them.
My family and I absolutely love cruises. We love everything about cruises. We love the food. We love the shows. We love the games.
We were supposed to go on this cruise three years ago, but it got canceled due to COVID-19. Then we were supposed to on it two years ago, and again it got canceled. But now it looks like smooth sailing. In less than three months, we will finally be aboard the big boat.
I am genuinely excited.
But I also feel a little bad. This afternoon I went to visit a gentleman from my church who has been in the hospital the better part of the last six months. He can’t walk. He’s in terrible pain. He’s miserable.
As we talked, he turned to me and said, “Life is no pleasure cruise.”
And he’s right. One mistake some Christians make is they assume that if we just live the right way, if we just trust in God enough, if we just make the right choices, God will bless us with peace, prosperity and pleasure here on earth.
But God never promises us a pleasure cruise here on earth.
In fact, he says that if we are faithful to him, we will often suffer pain and persecution. He tells us again and again that the life of a Christian will involve sickness and sadness, hurt and heartbreak.
Just read your Bible. Believers in biblical times often languished in poverty, pains and problems. Our Savior languished in poverty, pains and problems. Why should we expect any different?
Don’t get me wrong. God does often give us pleasure cruises. I will be taking one in just a few months. Even in the middle of earthly sorrow and suffering, God gives moments of smiles and sunshine.
Some people just seem to get more smiles and sunshine than others. God allows some people the privilege of enjoying better health and greater wealth than others. Honestly, some people just don’t have to suffer as much as others.
What we need to remember is that suffering from God is not a curse. God uses our suffering to make us stronger. He uses our suffering to bring about greater goods. He uses our suffering to bring us closer to him.
And besides, even for those whose lives seem like a pleasure cruise, you have to remember that pleasure cruises aren’t always pleasure cruises. Over the years, I’ve had my share of stress and problems while on a cruise ship. Those who seem to have it better than us, still have their share of pains and problems too.
Our greatest comfort is this: though God never promises that this life will be a pleasure cruise, he does promise us an eternity in the luxury liner of heaven where there will be no more storms or stress or sorrow. Because Jesus suffered our pain and punishment in our place, we have a home waiting for us in heaven.
And heaven is truly a pleasure cruise.